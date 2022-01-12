Watch
Blend Extra: Breathe Right This Season

Sinus & Snoring nose what's best for your health!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 13:55:01-05

It's sniffle season! The wonderful time of year of runny noses, tissue burns, and extra loud snoring. Okay, maybe it isn't so wonderful, in fact, it is a troubling season for many people. Sinus and Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic specializes in finding the root cause of your nasal issue and addressing it to provide better comfort and sleep, in or out of allergy season. Tiffany visits their Oak Creek location where Dr. Hilel Swerdlin and Dr. Colleen Plein share some simple office procedures to help you with your nasal blockage, nasal drainage, sinus infections, and snoring.

Sinus and Snoring MD can do nasal, sinus and snoring screenings! To schedule yours, call (262) 425-5832. And to learn more about Sinus and Snoring MD ENT Family Clinic, visit SinusandSnoringMD.com.

