Kids are back in school and many of us (and parents!) are attempting to get back into our daily routines. With summer in the rear view mirror, our brains may need a little reboot. Dr. Patrick Porter is an award-winning scientist who has devoted his career to researching the brain, mental wellness, and cognitive functioning. He joins us today to share brain hacks for all ages, in addition to how you can get your sleep schedule back on track!
Blend Extra: Brain Fitness and Sleep Hygiene!
Brain Specialist Dr. Patrick Porter joins us with some interesting tips!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 03, 2021
