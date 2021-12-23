Blend Extra: Blend Give Back Winner - The Right Relief, Inc.

Caregivers deserve to be taken care of too! The Right Relief Inc. is a nonprofit based in Menomonee Falls and serves Caregivers in SE Wisconsin. Their mission is to provide practical and emotional support to nourish Caregivers and their communities by making home cooked meals so that a Caregiver can focus on their loved one and not shopping for, prepping/cooking and cleaning up after a meal. Volunteers are part of the Relief Squad and help with cooking/baking, sharing info on social media, fundraising and referring Caregivers for meals.

Caregiver, Laura Beres has received Right Relief meals and has referred other Caregivers to them. President, Hollie Mealy shares Right Relief fund raising efforts and the importance of "belly hugs."

They are always taking Caregiver referrals and/or looking for volunteers to join the Relief Squad. The submission form is on their website www.therightreliefinc.org

The Right Relief is holding their 2nd annual Honoring Caregivers Fundraiser at Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls (N88W16631 Appleton Ave) on February 13 during the Super Bowl. Tickets for the event will go on sale on the website in early January. If you are unable to attend but would still like to donate a raffle basket prize or contribute monetarily to The Right Relief Inc., visit www.therightreliefinc.org