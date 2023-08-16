Blend Extra: “Bee Aware” Of Our Buzzing Freinds

Julia Robson, Waukesha County Parks Conservation Biologist, joins us today to talk about we can help support the best pollinators in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is home to 400 species of bees, including bumble bees. The native pollinators are incredibly important to maintaining Wisconsin's native ecosystems, many fruit crops and backyard gardens, but they need our help! Creating healthy habitat for pollinators and getting trained to help identify and locate bumble bees are great ways that you can help! Julia goes over the importance of bees and identifies the difference between Honeybees and Bumble Bees.

