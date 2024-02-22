Blend Extra: Bagels, Bacon, Banana & Peanut Butter!!!

There’s nothing more comforting than a hearty sandwich to get you through a cold winter’s day. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how the unexpected, tasty trio of bacon, bananas and peanut butter unite to create a delicious bagel sandwich. Jones Cherrywood Dry-Aged Bacon, with a touch of sweetness, is the ultimate upgrade. It super easy to make, packs a protein punch, and makes a satisfying breakfast, lunch, or anytime snack. Add jam for a play on a PB&J. Fun fact, this nutty, sweet and salty flavor combination is often called the “Elvis” because legend has it as singer Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich combo.

For more information about where to buy Jones sausage, bacon, and other products, check the product finder on their website, jonesdairyfarm.com, to find grocery stores near you.