You must check out The Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Kenosha. It is open Wednesday through Saturday. Make sure to attend the new exhibit, Remembered Light stained-glass exhibit. Also check out the upcoming Memoir Workshop.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit PritzkerMilitary.org

Pritzker Military Museum and Library

10475 12th StreetKenosha, WI 53144

262-800-7402