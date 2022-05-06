Blend Extra: An Affirmation From A Cookie?

Author of the book, "What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?," Adam Albrecht talks about how to implement positive thinking into everyday life and why it's important to do so. The book is a collection of 80 life lessons the universe is trying to share with you. Each lesson is served up as a fortune cookie, with a positive and inspirational takeaway. The quick-read stories provide memorable examples of how each lesson can be applied to daily life. The book is great for anyone on a self-improvement journey. It shares a diverse range of principles that can be used in your career or personal life.

You can find the book on Amazon.com.

