Blend Extra: Align Your Values and Find Joy!

Life Coach Amber Swenor gives us tips to achieve our goals!
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:24:41-05

Somtimes we need that reminder that when we are working toward goals, we need to have fun along the way! Enjoy the present moments while you’re creating for the future, build in fun, and don’t forget to celebrate! When we create structures for ourselves, and we’re working toward goals, it’s important to also be present, or else what are you working and creating for? Align your values, evaluate your priorities and make SMART goals! Work life balance, communication, and holding ourselves accountable is all here! Here to help you take center stage of your life in 2022 is life and business strategist Amber Swenor.

Grab the free 2022 intentional living guide at: www.soul-seed.com

