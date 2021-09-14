Watch
Blend Extra: A Walk Through the Treetops!

With Carole Barrowman
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:55:02-04

Carole Barrowman is back, but this time she isn’t here to discuss books. She recently wrote a special article to the Journal Sentinel, titled “A walk through the treetops: Eagle Tower’s accessible ramp benefits all visitors to Peninsula State Park.” Carole is here today to share more information from this article: including details about the stunning tower, park admission, and travel newsletter.

You can read Carole’s article about the Eagle Tower on jsonline.com. And don’t forget, a Wisconsin State Park yearly pass is just $28!

