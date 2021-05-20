Watch
Blend Extra: A Savory Sausage Breakfast Dish

Cooking with Jones Dairy Farm!
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:22:05-04

Elevate your breakfast or brunch with a touch of French flair! These savory sausage crepes will add comfort, color and elegance to any gathering. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate a recipe that’s fun to make with or without the kids, offers a beautiful presentation and incorporates both sausage and Canadian bacon into the dish. While homemade crepes can be intimidating to some, Chef Kate will show you steps to turn crepe-making into a stress-free meal.

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

