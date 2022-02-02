Watch
Blend Extra: A Nutritious and Delicious Family Favorite

Jones Dairy Farm has all-natural sausage in your local freezer section!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:55:35-05

Meatballs are a delicious, versatile family favorite meal option. By blending pork sausage roll with a trio of superfood staples you can easily create tasty, better-for-you meatballs too. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm demonstrates how to make healthier meatballs that combine all natural Jones sausage with sweet potatoes, spinach and quinoa for not only a boost of flavor but a nutritious helping of vitamins, minerals and fiber. By swapping out breadcrumbs as the traditional binder, these meatballs are also gluten free. Serve as a sandwich on whole grain or gluten free bread, with pasta or zoodles, or a satisfying snack or appetizer.

Jones Sausage and other Jones products are available at many retailers throughout Greater Milwaukee and the Jones Market located in Fort Atkinson.

Visit jonesdairyfarm.com for the product locator, recipes, and more.

