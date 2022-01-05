Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: A History of Supper Clubs

Wisconsin's hidden gems portrayed in new book by Ron Faiola!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:55:29-05

What could possibly make a vegetarian give up being a vegetarian for good? For Ron Faiola, watching his friends dig into their steaks at a supper club while he had to make do with a salad and french fries did the trick. In The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story: An Illustrated History, with Relish, the third in his popular series, Ron Faiola invites readers to pull up a chair as he regales us with more than a century of history behind this beloved dining tradition, guiding readers from London to Hollywood, to New York City, and finally, to his own home state.

Find The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story everywhere books are sold, including Boswell’s, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019