Blend Extra: A Hawaiian Twist On A Summer Favorite

Always fresh ingredients with Jones Dairy Farm!
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:55:08-04

Cooking in summer should be simple, stress-free and super delicious. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is back in studio to share a tropical appetizer that can be served up at your festive summer cookout with friends and family.

You’ll love these bite size sweet-and-savory summertime snacks that feature Jones All Natural Breakfast Sausage, grilled pineapple and tangy slaw. Check the product locator on the Jones website (www.jonesdairyfarm.com) to find the grocery stores near you!

Jones Sausage is ALWAYS found in the freezer section because in order to keep it fresh, you got to keep it frozen. Stock up today!

