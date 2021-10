When we’re taking care of our Senior friends, the physical and mental stress can be draining. However, you are not in this alone. SYNERGY HomeCare is here to offer a helping hand, providing resources, tips to manage the day-to-day, and possible funding options. Joining us to discuss the “Four Pillars” is Ruth Busalacchi from SYNERGY HomeCare.

To receive a free home safety assessment or a free family caregiver guide, give them a call at 414-763-8368 or visit synergyhomecare.com.