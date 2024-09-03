Blend Extra: 26th Annual MKE INT Short Film Fest

The Milwaukee Independent Film Society was founded in 1996 by Dan Wilson is a non-profit organization whose leadership has changed, but missions remains the same.The Milwaukee Short Film Festival is our signature event, since its inception in 1994 we've steadily built our reputation as one of the best regional festivals in America. We were signaled out in 2006 by Moviemaker Magazine as "Best Local Festival" with a strong slate of award winning International films, and the best in local film making. With Diversity and inclusion being the main component.

We are all about building bridges in the Milwaukee Film Community, to support local filmmakers and to

give them a voice and venue for their work.

Festival Director Ross Bigley joins us along with Actor and Voices heard member, Sammy Aumend. They will talk about local film making and diversity in the industry.

The event is Sept 7th and 8th at Avalon Atmospheric Theater. Visit the website for more information.

