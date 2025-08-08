Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: 10-Time NYT Bestseller on Reinvention & Her Most Personal Novel Yet!

Evelyn Skye
Blend Extra: 10-Time NYT Bestseller on Reinvention & Her Most Personal Novel Yet!
Posted
and last updated

Award-winning author Evelyn Skye joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book, The Incredible Kindness of Paper, and her journey to becoming a New York Times bestselling author.

The Incredible Kindness of Paper is a sweeping, emotional story set in New York City that follows two childhood friends reconnecting through magical origami notes. It’s set to be the book club novel of the summer: romantic, luminous, and powerful.

Watch The Morning Blend for more information, or visit Evelyn Skye

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo