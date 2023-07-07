Blend Exrtra: Better Bonding For Blended Families

Watch Now
Blend Extra: Better Bonding For Blended Families

an Author Speaks
According to the U.S. Census, 1300 new families are forming every day which means 40% of families in the U.S. are blended with at least one partner having a child from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, 60% of these second marriages fail and when both spouses have children from a previous marriage, the divorce rate is even higher. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette, is back today to share 3 ways for blended families to bond better with each other. Suzette, you have your own blended family so can you share one practice that’s worked for your family?
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 14:01:00-04

