Blend Exrtra: Better Bonding For Blended Families

According to the U.S. Census, 1300 new families are forming every day which means 40% of families in the U.S. are blended with at least one partner having a child from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, 60% of these second marriages fail and when both spouses have children from a previous marriage, the divorce rate is even higher.

Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette, is back today to share 3 ways for blended families to bond better with each other. Suzette, you have your own blended family so can you share one practice that’s worked for your family?