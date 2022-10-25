Black Women, Breast Cancer & Test That Can Save Lives

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. More progress needs to be made to improve outcomes for black women with breast cancer. These improvements can start in the early days after diagnosis by ensuring that they have access to reliable, clear and accurate gene expression profiling, a test that unveils biological insights about each unique tumor. Especially since recent data has shown that not all genomic tests are the same or as accurate for black women. Joining us is Dr. Sonya Reid and Aleseia Saunders. For more information, please visit Agendia.com