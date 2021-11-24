Watch
Black Friday & Small Business Saturday Savings!

with Art's Cameras Plus
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 11:06:50-05

Mirrorless Cameras, table-top tripods and photo gloves. These are a few of the great items that Tony Miresse will chat about from Art's Cameras Plus! Tony says don't wait if you see something you want, get it! Supply Chains may make inventory limited if you wait.
He'll go over some of the great deals they have—the sale prices are good through Monday at both locations.
Greenfield
4981 S. 76th Street
Across from Southridge Mall

Waukesha
2130 W. Silvernail Rd
Silvernail Plaza
Black Friday 10-6 / Sat. 10-4 Black Friday 10-5 / Sat. 10-4

www.artscameras.com

