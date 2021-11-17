Black Friday Preview

Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals gives her predictions for 2021 Black Friday deals. Runyan says online shoppers can still expect hot deals on popular gifts — but there might not be as many as last year. Products might be more expensive this year versus last year likely due to widely reported supply chain issues affecting retailers. However, you can still expect hot deals on kitchen appliances, housewares, and seasonal fashion, like cashmere sweaters and other items.

