Birth Fest Milwaukee is looking to bring expecting and new families together to provide education, support, and access to our vibrant birth and parenting community in Milwaukee. Providers and vendors range from prenatal care to postpartum and parenting support.

When Kirsten Kessler, CEO and Founder of Alimus, a doula matching company, began operating in Milwaukee, she found a vibrant birth and parenting community. However, it felt that there were few opportunities for families to learn and connect with that community. Having lived in other cities with similar events as Birth Fest, Kirsten reached out to the Northshore Wellness Collective. Lauryn Bleecher from Pelvic Health & Wellness and part of the Northshore Wellness Collective was immediately on board to stand up Birth Fest MKE. In just 2 months Kirsten and Lauryn have stood up the first annual Birth Fest Milwaukee, with a vision to build on this event over the years to come.

The event will be on July 31, 10am – 1pm at Bayshore Mall

