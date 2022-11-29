Birch on Pleasant: New American Restaurant

Tyler Mader is here at Birch on Pleasant with Kyle Knall chef and owner along with Chef Zach Castillo. The Mader Menu sponsored by Society Insurance. Tyler Mader takes us on a tour of the New American Restaurant focused on wood fire cooking, great produce and delicious wine made by small growers. The menu is printed, and changes daily based on what is available that day from the farmers that they know. They'll show us some of their popular dishes and features the restaurant offers.

Birch (birchonpleasant.com)