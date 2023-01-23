Billy Joel and Heart Music Tribute

For the second time, Milwaukee area natives, Tony Goff and Jennifer Schafer of 52nd Street-Music of Billy Joel & Barracuda-Ultimate Tribute to Heart are teaming up to do a double-bill tribute concert. This concert is celebrating the music of these 2 iconic artists. Tony and Jennifer join us on the yellow couch to talk about their upcoming concert this Friday at the Pabst Theater. Tickets are available at 414-242-8000

