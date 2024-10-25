Big Ten Conference and Abbott Tackle U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition

America is currently facing the worst blood shortage in a generation. To help, healthcare company Abbott teamed up with the Big Ten Conference to launch “The We Give Blood Drive,” a nationwide blood donation competition, including all 18 universities, and get this – a $1 million prize! Today, Big Ten Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Borchers joins us to talk about this blood drive. For more information about how you can help the mission, visit Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross

