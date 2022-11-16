Lifestyle and entertainment expert, Summer Jackson, joins us to share details about Kalahari Resorts' "Colossal Wave of Wonder" float in this year's 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. There will be a special performance by Grammy-Award Winner Sean Paul. Summer also shares some gift ideas to kick off the holiday season that create unforgettable experiences. For more information, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com
Big Splash at This Year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Kalahari Resorts
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 12:23:50-05
