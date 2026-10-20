Big Skills for Little Kids: Learning Through Movement at The Little Gym

At The Little Gym of Glendale, getting kids moving is about more than gymnastics. The program combines physical activity with experiential learning designed to support brain development and help children grow into confident “Citizen Kids.”

Owner-operator Thomas Jerard and lead instructor Kristi Glocke will share what families can expect, the ages served, and how programs encourage learning through movement. Families can also discover birthday celebrations, Parent Survival Nights and other activities available through The Little Gym.

Visit their website and those who book during October can take advantage of a free introductory session.