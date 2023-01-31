Big Game Preparations

The big game is about 2 weeks away and friends and family will gather for tailgates and parties. Start planning now for your game day spread. Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are perfect for enjoying during the big game or any gathering.

Stella Rosa's Premium Imported Brandy is hand-crafted in small batches and preserved in a luxury glass bottle to deliver the essence of Italy. Stella Rosa Brandy features three distinct flavors: Smooth Black, Tropical Passion and Honey Peach.

Looking for that perfect snack for game day that also requires very little time to make? Check out snack ideas and recipes at FarmRich.com.

Wonderful Pistachios is America's number one snack nut and are one of the only snack nuts that are a complete and good source of protein.