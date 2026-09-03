Big Changes Are Making a Splash at in The Dells

Something exciting is taking shape behind the scenes at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Wisconsin Dells. In this exclusive tour, Travis Nelson, President of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, shares details about the resort's $85 million indoor waterpark expansion, designed to create even more memorable experiences for families. The 75,000-square-foot addition will feature Wisconsin Dells' first retractable roof, delivering an indoor waterpark experience with an outdoor feel year-round. Guests can also look forward to attractions for all ages, along with new amenities including the adults-only Lost Lagoon Spa Pool, The Grotto swim-up bar, and private cabanas. The expansion represents Kalahari's continued investment in Wisconsin Dells as a premier family destination.

