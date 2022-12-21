Big and Small Life Lessons from Gratitude

30 international women came together to write this book.

Author and Coach Jan Fraser is publishing a 7-part series on different themes, including Joy, Transformation, Gratitude. She partnered with Jack Canfield of Chicken Soup for the Soul who wrote the foreword. Alaria Taylor referred me to Jan to work on “The Book on Gratitude” with 29 other international women. The Book on Gratitude and Joy Bach join us to share more. Alaria Taylor and Joy Bach join us to share more.

Find this book on Amazon or on joybach.com