Bichon & Little Buddies Rescue

Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue is a small dog rescue. They rehome dogs and pups that are sometimes unclaimed strays, retired breeders, surrendered dogs that need to be rehomed and unwanted litters. Today the founder, Patti Muraczewski joins us with an adoptable dog. They have an open house on April 29th from 11-2

at 828 Perkins Dr.

Mukwonago

414-750-0152

