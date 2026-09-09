Beyond the Classroom: Simple Ways Middle Schoolers Can Build Real-World Skills

As she begins her 30th year of teaching middle school, educator and author Erin Krase-Minchk is encouraging families to help students strengthen the life skills they're already learning in school. From cooking and babysitting to technology and home projects, everyday activities can help kids build confidence, independence and responsibility.

Erin points out that classes like Family & Consumer Science, Digital Media and Tech Ed provide valuable real-world experiences that can be expanded at home. Students can prepare simple meals, create family presentations or podcasts, assist with household projects, and even explore 3-D printing through local libraries. Just as important are regular chores, which help children develop accountability and self-sufficiency. By giving middle schoolers opportunities to practice these skills outside the classroom, parents can help set the foundation for future success both in school and beyond.