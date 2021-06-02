Beyond the Books!

With the vaccine roll-out, many of our favorite places are starting to open its doors once again. One place that has re-opened safely is the North Shore Library. This library provides resources and offers programs that are essential to the Milwaukee community. Joining us today to discuss some of these services is Annie Bahringer, Director of the North Shore Library.

The North Shore Library is hosting a summer reading program, from June 7-August 6. They’ll also have appearances at the Fox Point Farmer’s Market! For more information on all of their programs, visit mcfls.org/northshorelibrary/ or call 414-351-3461.