Beyond Medication: Exploring Options for Neuropathy Symptoms

Neuropathy symptoms like pain, numbness and tingling can interfere with everyday life. Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, founder of Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin, joins Morning Blend to discuss why medication isn’t the only option patients may explore.

Dr. Norum will explain how Advantage Neuropathy evaluates each patient’s symptoms and offers individualized treatment options focused on managing neuropathy and chronic pain. He’ll also discuss questions patients taking long-term pain medication may want to bring to their healthcare provider.

For a limited time, the first 25 callers can receive a $37 Neuropathy Special, valued at $249.

Learn more at Advantage Neuropathy or call 262-800-5383.