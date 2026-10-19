Beyond “Great Job”: How to Make Employee Appreciation Actually Matter

As the holidays approach, workplace gratitude often takes center stage, but meaningful recognition goes beyond a generic “great job.” Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, shares simple ways leaders can make appreciation more impactful all year long.

Her advice? Be specific about what an employee did and why it mattered. Recognize the behaviors behind great results, offer praise close to the moment, and remember that not everyone wants to be recognized the same way.

Instead of sending another generic Thanksgiving message, Ridley suggests telling employees exactly what you noticed and why their contribution made a difference.

Learn more about leadership and workplace culture at Ridley Consulting Group.