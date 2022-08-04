Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Between the Hips: Common Myths of the Pelvic Floor

A Practical Guide for Women
Gone are the days when women had to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with "female trouble." With Dr. Megan Rorabeck as your guide, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions. Dr. Rorabeck is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified women's health clinical specialist and the author of Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women. She joins us with women's pelvic floor advocate and former pelvic health patient, Molly Sommerhalder. For more information, please visit www.betweenthehips.com
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 11:30:45-04

Gone are the days when women had to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with "female trouble." With Dr. Megan Rorabeck as your guide, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions. Dr. Rorabeck is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified women's health clinical specialist and the author of Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women. She joins us with women's pelvic floor advocate and former pelvic health patient, Molly Sommerhalder.

For more information, please visit www.betweenthehips.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes