Between the Hips: Common Myths of the Pelvic Floor

Gone are the days when women had to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with "female trouble." With Dr. Megan Rorabeck as your guide, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions. Dr. Rorabeck is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified women's health clinical specialist and the author of Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women. She joins us with women's pelvic floor advocate and former pelvic health patient, Molly Sommerhalder.

For more information, please visit www.betweenthehips.com