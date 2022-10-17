Best Ways to Thank Your Customers & Earn More Business

Milwaukee is often times called Smallwaukee! After a while, we all realize everyone knows everyone else somehow. Growing your business can sometimes be as simple as showing gratitude for your existing clients - they're often your best sources of referrals for wonderful, new clients! It takes 7 times as much capital to attract a brand new customer than to keep an existing customer happy. Tim Vertz joins us to talk about ways to really show appreciation to your clients. To learn more, please visit VertzMarketing.com/checkup or call 262-910-4125