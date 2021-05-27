Watch
Best Summer Home Buys!

With Wellness and Beauty Writer Kate Eckman
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 11:22:28-04

This summer, you can revitalize your home with some fresh essentials! From eco-friendly gardening goods and insecticides to everyday garbage bags that smell fabulous, Kate Eckman has all the details on the home buys that you need in your life right now. Kate has done it all—she's a TV actress, a professional “plus size” model and a wellness and beauty writer.

