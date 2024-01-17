Best Places To Travel in 2024

How would you like to go to Ireland, Norway or perhaps on a European River Cruise? Lynn Clark is back from Travel Leaders to help inspire our travels this year.

Travel Leaders of Oconomowoc is independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group Inc. Founded in 1976, Travel Leaders has been assisting travelers from SE-Wisconsin and all over the U.S. with their vacation, business and group travel needs. Today Lynn introduces us to Globus Family of Brands. For over 90 years Globus has been sharing the world with travelers through their Globus Escorted Tours and their Avalon River Cruises.

Right now you can get up to $1,000 off per couple on select Globus itineraries. For example, the Introduction to Ireland is $1,729 per person for travel 4/21-4/27/24

The Best of Norway is $1,899 per person for travel 6/17-6/23/24. This is a great price for Norway, which is typically an expensive destination.

Book by March 2. Prices include the Escorted tour only. Airfare, travel insurance, transfers, gratuities and more are additional. Space is limited Terms and conditions apply, contact Travel Leaders for details!

262-567-6658