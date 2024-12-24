Best Friends Diagnosed with Breast Cancer -- Bringing Hope and Celebrating the Small Things

In April of 2024, Kristin received the life-altering diagnosis of Stage 2 Breast Cancer. Her best friend, Lauren, stood by her side through every step of the journey. One morning, Lauren heard Michael Strahan share a poignant message about his daughter ringing a bell to celebrate the end of her battle with Medulloblastoma. This powerful message resonated deeply with Lauren and Kristin, inspiring them to install these symbolic bells throughout local cancer centers. Kristin and Lauren re-imagined this tradition as a Bell of Hope. They believe the ringing of the bell should signify not just the conclusion of treatment, but also the beginning of it, a positive scan, surviving a difficult day, or any moment someone wishes to celebrate. Hope Chimes' mission is to uplift and inspire those affected by cancer by providing symbolic Cancer Bells to hospitals and treatment centers as well as other avenues of hope and support, creating moments of joy and celebration for patients and their loved ones. For information on how to support their mission, visit their website Hope Chimes

