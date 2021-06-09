Achieving a summer glow starts with the beauty products that you purchase! Influencer and style expert, Denise Caldwell, is here to share the scoop on the top beauty buys for women of color! Whether it’s haircare or skincare products, Denise has the best recommendations for you this summer.
Best Beauty Buys for Women of Color
Beauty Influencer Denise Caldwell Shares the Scoop
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 09, 2021
