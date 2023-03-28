Joining us today is Dr. Antonio Gutierrez, an American Heart Association Volunteer Expert, to discuss the benefits of walking 30-60 minutes daily. Studies have shown that walking can drastically improve your health and reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. It can even prevent serious health complications for people suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD) which affects more than 8.5 million Americans.

Fun Facts about walking: 6,000 steps a day improves overall health, 3.1 miles per hour is the average speed of a human, creativity can boost by 60% from walking and just 15 minutes a day can curb sugar cravings! Take a step in the right direction for fun or for your health on National Walking Day (April 5th) and make it a lifelong commitment!