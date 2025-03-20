A legal expert in guardianship services, discusses the benefits of guardianship in this segment. He explains who may be subject to a guardianship, the rights retained and lost by wards, and the responsibilities guardians must uphold. Michael also details the process for petitioning for a guardianship and the rights guardians can exercise for their wards. As a special offer, he is providing a free consultation to help individuals navigate the complexities of guardianship.

For more information on The McLario Firm and to schedule time with one of their attorneys for a FREE consultation, visit their website at The Mclario Firm!