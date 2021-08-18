Behind the Screens of Social Media

On social media, there is a constant struggle to be perfect. What if we all decided to take a step away from the likes and enjoy life without posting it online? Joining us today is Former US Marine Eric Rittmeyer, and he will share some tips on how you can reclaim your life and be happier. Eric will also discuss points from his book, The Emotional Marine—68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You.

For more ways to strengthen your mental toughness and emotional intelligence, visit MentalToughnessSpeaker.com. You can also purchase Eric’s book on Amazon.