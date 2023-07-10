Behind the Scenes of WINC Summer Meet and Greet

Since 1994 Wildlife In Need Center’s (WINC) mission has been to provide rehabilitation for orphaned, injured, sick wildlife with the intent to release back to the native habitat, conduct research designed to further the positive impact of rehabilitation, and provide quality community education programs and services. Joining us today from WINC is Executive Director, Kim Banach and Education Coordinator, Ellen Munshower. Kim and Ellen offer insight into how an animal becomes an ambassador, how people can see/meet ambassadors and how someone can help an animal they find. The WINC will be hosting an event on Saturday July 15 from 10am to noon at the Wildlife in Need Center. For more information online, visit Wildlife In Need Center.