Behind the Counter at Kopps

The Mader Menu visits the iconic Kopps in Brookfield. Tyler samples custard, onion rings and more. Do you think that cheeseburgers are King at Kopps? There is another sandwich that is pretty popular. Owner Daniel McGuire reveals what that is!

Follow on Instagram @themadermenu

This is sponsored by Society Insurance. They help insure businesses and have them covered in emergencies and more. For more information click HERE.

