Before You Take Off: Simple Ways to Protect Your Veins

Holiday travel can mean long hours in the car or on a plane, but prolonged sitting, salty foods and less physical activity can increase the risk of blood clots and leg swelling. Dr. Deborah Manjoney of Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa shares simple ways travelers can support healthy circulation, including staying hydrated, wearing appropriate compression socks, moving and exercising the legs during long trips, and paying attention to symptoms such as swelling, aching or tenderness. Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa also offers minimally invasive treatments for varicose and spider veins designed to improve vein function, relieve symptoms and improve the appearance of the legs.

Learn more at Med Spa Milwaukee | Aesthetic Treatments | Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa.