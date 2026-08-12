Before You Tackle Your Bucket List, Tackle Your End‑of‑Life Planning

Many families don't realize how many decisions have to be made immediately after a death. Get compassionate guidance from Schramka Funeral Home. Even if someone isn't ready to prepay or make final decisions today, simply learning about the process can remove a tremendous amount of stress from their loved ones in the future. Learn about this process here and now from professional Amanda King, the Funeral Director.

Call them today to get your End of Life Planning Guide. Make an appointment to get your wishes in place. Or simply talk to your family and let them know what your wishes are.



Find more at Schramka Funeral Homes | Brookfield, WI