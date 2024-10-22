Before You Hire A Realtor, Ask The Right Questions!

Missy Buttrum is back with the top 7 things you should ask a Realtor when listing your home.

Missy is the owner and broker at HomeWire Realty & Team Bliss, she has been in the business over 12 years.

She works with buyers, sellers and investors; her husband owns NuGen Homes and does home builds, modular homes, manufactured homes and custom building. Missy says you should interview at least 2 Real Estate Professionals before hiring them. Here are the questions she suggests you ask before hiring someone to work with you on your home sale.

1. HOW DO YOU DERIVE A LISTING PRICE FOR MY HOME?

2. HOW WILL YOU BE MARKETING MY HOME?

3. WHAT IS YOUR COMMUNICATION STYLE? HOW OFTEN WILL WE COMMUNICATE, HOW?

4. WILL YOU HELP GET MY HOME READY? WILL YOU GO THROUGH THE HOME AND GIVE ADVICE?

5. CAN I CANCEL MY CONTRACT?

6. WHAT ARE THE COSTS AND WILL YOU LOWER YOUR COMMISSION IF NEEDED TO GET THE HOME SOLD?

7. HOW MANY SALES/LISTINGS DO YOU DO A YEAR?

Contact Missy

262-227-7064

missy@homewire.com

www.HomeWire.com