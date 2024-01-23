Before You Go….What To Do While You’re Here!

Patty Cardorin founded "A Senior Moment" to help seniors navigate this next chapter. Today she visits an important topic. Thinking about and preparing for …..”after you go”… is a very personal thing. It’s a taboo subject in a lot of families. Patty is suggesting that we all should “fight through” the uncomfortable part of this discussion because it will make the lives of our families so much easier after we pass on. Patty has plenty of tips and suggestions for making this easier. You can find all her morning blend segments at ASeniorMoment.org

After decades in senior communications roles in both corporate and nonprofit organizations, Patty Cadorin is retired and living her best life.

The recipient of many awards, including BizTimes Woman Executive of the Year and the Milwaukee Business Journal‘s Woman of Influence, Patty’s purpose and passion has always been helping people thrive. As she embraces her golden years, she wants to celebrate this journey by exploring topics of interest to seniors.

