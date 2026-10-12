Before Winter Starts: How to Know When It's Time for a New Roof

A new roof is about much more than choosing the right shingle color. Aaron Brown from Siding Unlimited explains what homeowners should consider when replacing a roof, including the materials beneath the shingles, the company’s roofing tear test, and how to choose a style that complements your home. With rain, cold and ice ahead, homeowners can also learn the warning signs that may mean it’s time for a replacement. Siding Unlimited offers a free consultation and an Honest Price Guarantee, with a commitment to quality products, proper installation and no corner-cutting.

Ready to protect and transform your home with confidence? Call 262-567-4513 to schedule your free consultation or visit Siding, Window & Roofing Contractor Milwaukee & Madison WI | Siding Unlimited.